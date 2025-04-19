Brentford v Brighton player ratings

Bryan Mbeumo scored twice as Brentford won at home for the first time since early December. Here’s how we rated each Bees player in the 4-2 victory against Brighton.

Mark Flekken: 6

Largely had a good day with the ball at his feet but one first-half error was almost punished by Danny Welbeck. Possibly could have closed down Karou Mitoma quicker for Brighton’s second goal.

Michael Kayode: 7

A bright first start in Brentford colours. Provides energy and dynamism from full-back and is always looking to join attacks. Was shown a yellow card for throwing the ball away in frustration, but put a good shift in.



Nathan Collins: 7

Was an imposing presence in both boxes. Given a tough time by Welbeck in the first half but seemed to get the better of Joao Pedro as the Brazilian ended up lashing out at him on the hour mark and receiving a red card.

Sepp Van den Berg: 7

Pressed aggressively to win possession and set up the move for the goal that saw Brentford retake the lead early in the second half.

Keane Lewis-Potter: 7

An excellent driving run and pass helped create Mbeumo’s opener. Also did a good job defensively up against Yankuba Minteh.

Christian Norgaard: 7

Continued his impressive scoring record this season with a brave header late on, but was also an important presence in the middle of the park as Brentford overpowered the visitors in the second half.

Yehor Yarmoliuk: 7

Looked right at home in the engine room as he continues to stake his claim for more regular minutes. His energy and athleticism helped Brentford get on top after the break following a lacklustre first 45 minutes.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 6

A relatively quiet afternoon that saw him play an unusual number of misplaced passes in the first half. Played one beautiful reverse pass in the second half that showed off his quality though.

Bryan Mbeumo: 8

Took his two goals superbly and always looked the most creative spark on the pitch. Great stuff.

Yoane Wissa: 8

The striker’s goal had an element of fortune about it as his shot deflected off Lewis Dunk and beyond keeper Bart Verbruggen, but the lung-bursting sprint to get on the end of Mbeumo’s pass summed up another tireless afternoon.

Kevin Schade: 6

Looked a threat early on, and almost set Wissa up for a goal in the first few minutes, but still lacks the sort of cutting edge in the final third that makes his fellow attackers so feared by Premier League defences.

Kristoffer Ajer: 6

Was brought on to provide defensive reassurance.

Rico Henry: 6

Was cheered onto the field as he continues his return from successive injuries, but understandably looked rusty.

Mathias Jensen: 7

Whipped in the free-kick that allowed Norgaard to seal the win late on.