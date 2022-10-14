Toney scores both goals in Brentford victory

Brentford 2 Brighton 0 27' Toney 64' Toney (pen)

Ivan Toney staked a further claim for a place in England’s World Cup squad as his double saw Brentford end a three-game winless run.

Toney opened the scoring with a lovely back-heeled finish in the first half before adding a second from the penalty spot after the break.

Brighton enjoyed the better of the game in the opening stages but the Bees almost opened the scoring on 25 minutes when Bryan Mbeumo saw his volley cannon off the crossbar.

But Brentford did have the lead a few minutes later when Mbeumo fed Frank Onyeka down the right to pick out Toney in the middle, whose lovely flick beat keeper Robert Sanchez.

Toney then added his second on 64 minutes when Joel Veltman was penalised for a shirt pull and kick on the striker in the box, who converted his spot-kick in typically calm fashion.

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Henry (Ghoddos 87’), Onyeka (Baptiste 71’), Janelt, Jensen (Dasilva 80’), Mbeumo (Canos 80’), Toney, Wissa (Roerslev 71’)







