Brentford v Brighton line-ups: Three Bees changes, no Hickey

Brentford make three changes, with Vitaly Janelt, Yoane Wissa and Frank Onyeka recalled to the starting line-up for tonight’s game, while the fit-again Keane Lewis-Potter is a substitute.

Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste drop to the bench and Aaron Hickey is absent from the squad.







Ethan Pinnock keeps his place at centre-back despite a poor performance in the recent thrashing at Newcastle.

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Onyeka, Jensen, Janelt; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Cox, Canos, Dasilva, Zanka, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev.

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan; Gross, Welbeck, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Gilmour, Turns.







