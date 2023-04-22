Brentford v Aston Villa line-ups: Janelt back for Bees
Vitaly Janelt is recalled to the Brentford starting line-up for today’s game.
Janelt comes in for Josh Dasilva, who drops to the bench – the Bees’ only change.
Aston Villa are unchanged, with Ollie Watkins leading their attack against his former club.
Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Schade, Toney, Mbeumo
Subs: Cox, Dasilva, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Young, Mings, Konsa, Moreno, Luiz, McGinn, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins
Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Carlos, Traore, Chambers, Duran, Digne, Revan, Patterson.