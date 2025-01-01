Brentford v Arsenal player ratings

Brentford started the new year by losing 3-1 to Arsenal at the Gtech Community Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.

Mark Flekken: 5

Made a hash of trying to claim the corner that Arsenal equalised from, missing the ball entirely. Had earlier saved well to deny Thomas Partey but pushed the shot straight to Gabriel Jesus for the Arsenal equaliser.

Mads Roerslev: 5

Struggled to get to grips with Gabriel Martinelli on a couple of occasions. Did well in the first half before the game got away from Brentford after the break.

Nathan Collins: 5

Felt he was fouled in the process of heading an Ethan Nwaneri cross to Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal’s third goal but looked as though the defender should have done better.

Sepp Van den Berg: 5

Made a return from injury to start in a central defensive position alongside Collins. Gave away possession on the halfway line at one point but was not the sole cause of Brentford’s defensive issues.

Keane Lewis-Potter: 6

Was almost gifted a goal by David Raya when a weak effort slipped through the keeper’s hands. Was otherwise unable to have the sort of impact we have become used to seeing this season.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 7

The source of all of Brentford’s early success from counter attacks, skipping away from Arsenal challenges and releasing players further forward with raking passes – best displayed during Bryan Mbeumo’s goal. Faded in the second half as many did.

Christian Norgaard: 5

Struggled to either break up Arsenal’s lengthy spells of possession or provide enough protection in front of the defence to prevent the visitors playing into dangerous areas.

Vitaly Janelt: 5

Struggled to really influence the game alongside Norgaard.

Yehor Yarmoliuk: 6

Carried the ball nicely on a couple of occasions from an unusual position to the left of the midfield. Has stepped up well in recent weeks as Brentford’s injury woes worsen.

Bryan Mbeumo: 7

Took his only chance of the game expertly. Opting to shoot towards the near post rather than curling towards the far corner – as we have become accustomed to seeing him do – perhaps caught out former team-mate Raya in goal.

Yoane Wissa: 6

Never really had an opportunity to influence the game as Brentford had to make do with such little possession throughout.







