Brentford trio remain sidelined but Jansson set to return

Aaron Hickey and Kristoffer Ajer will both miss the Boxing Day clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Both were absent prior to the World Cup, with Ajer suffering a knee injury and Hickey out with an ankle ligament problem.

But boss Thomas Frank says both are “very close” to returning to the side, while skipper Pontus Jansson is also available for selection again following a hamstring injury.

“The good news is that Pontus is available for selection for Monday,” he said.

“Aaron Hickey and Kristoffer Ajer are close but not close enough yet for selection for Tottenham.

“But they are really progressing so that’s positive.”

Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is also close to being fit again after picking up an ankle injury before the World Cup break.

Frank also confirmed Christian Norgaard, who missed much of the first part of the season with an Achilles injury and came off the bench in the 2-1 win over Man City prior to the break, will start, having also played a part for Denmark during the World Cup.

“He’s come back looking very good,” Frank said.

“I’m glad to see him out there, he just gives so much to the team, not only with his abilities but also with his character, personality and leadership.

“It’s so good to have his voice and presence so he’s in a good place, which is very positive.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that if he is fit, he will start.”







