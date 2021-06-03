Brentford trio in Championship team of the year

Ivan Toney, Rico Henry and Ethan Pinnock have been named in the PFA Championship team of the year.

Striker Toney’s goals were instrumental in helping Brentford win promotion to the Premier League.

Left-back Toney and centre-back Pinnock were also outstanding for the Bees, who next season will play top-flight football for the first time since 1947.

Norwich’s Hammersmith-born right-back Max Aarons is another in the line-up – one of six Canaries players included.

PFA Championship team of the year: Krul (Norwich), Aarons (Norwich), Hanley (Norwich), Pinnock (Brentford), Henry (Brentford), Buendia (Norwich), Olise (Reading), Skipp (Norwich, on loan from Tottenham), Armstrong (Blackburn), Toney (Brentford), Pukki (Norwich).







