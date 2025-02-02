Brentford v Tottenham player ratings

Brentford remain without a home win in 2025 after losing 2-0 to Tottenham. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.

Hakon Valdimarsson: 5

Struggled on his Premier League debut. Mistake for the Tottenham opener will be highlighted but also had a couple of nervy moments with the ball at his feet.

Kristoffer Ajer: 6

Was fine as he made his return to the side following his latest injury. Gave Heung-min Son little joy but struggled to have much of an impact when Brentford were attacking.

Nathan Collins: 6

Rarely troubled by Richarlison and his aerial dominance really stood out in the second half.

Sepp Van den Berg: 5 Gave away possession on more than one occasion as Brentford lacked their usual intensity at times.

Keane Lewis-Potter: 6

Industrious at left back but will feel he could have provided better service to the forward players from out wide.

Christian Norgaard: 7

A physical presence in midfield, and he really helped Brentford to take charge after half-time. Unfortunate not to score when his powerful strike was kept out by Antonin Kinsky.

Vitaly Janelt: 6

Made some important tackles in midfield and also provided a couple of quality deliveries from wide positions. Perhaps could have done more to avoid his own goal opener but needed more help from Valdimarsson.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 7

Was the most likely Brentford player to make something happen, and showed his quality in possession more than once, did have a couple of nervy moments where he gave the ball away in dangerous areas though.

Bryan Mbeumo: 5

One of his least effective performances of the season. Set-piece delivery was unusually poor while shooting and crossing from open play was also wayward.

Yoane Wissa: 5

Had Brentford’s best chances to take something from the game but could not take any of them.

Kevin Schade: 6

Livelier than the other members of Brentford’s front three but can still be quite erratic when it comes to the final pass or shot.

Mathias Jensen: 6

Helped Brentford recycle possession after coming on but did not do much to help their attacking output.







