Brentford through after beating Orient

Brentford 3 Leyton Orient 1 11' Cooper 17' Carvalho 26' Damsgaard 45' Norgaard

Mikkel Damsgaard and Fabio Carvalho scored their first goals for Brentford as they came from behind to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Brandon Cooper’s early goal put League One side Leyton Orient ahead but summer signing Carvalho hauled the Bees level and then set up Damsgaard.

Christian Norgaard made it 3-1 just before half-time and Orient’s Jack Simpson was sent off midway through the second half after picking up a second yellow card.

Brentford were punished for some poor defending when Thomas James’ ball in from the right reached an unchallenged Cooper, who fired home.

Summer signing Carvalho equalised in fine style following Kevin Schade’s superb rub.

Schade burst forward from near the halfway line, evaded three challenges and saw his shot saved, but Carvalho acrobatically hooked in the loose ball.

Carvalho then created the second Brentford goal, crossing from the left for Damsgaard to head in at the far post.

Carvalho was also involved up to the Bees’ third, when another left-wing cross from the Portuguese led to Norgaard netting with a cracking first-time strike from near the edge of the penalty area.

Brentford: Valdimarsson, Roerslev, Van den Berg (Ji-soo 77), Mee, Meghoma (Yogane 84), Norgaard (Konak 63), Trevitt (Mbeumo 77), Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard (Lewis-Potter 77), Carvalho, Schade.

Subs: Cox, Pinnock, Collins, Janelt.







