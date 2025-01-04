Brentford thrash Saints to finally secure first away win

Southampton 0 Brentford 5 6' Schade 62' Mbeumo 69' Mbeumo (pen) 92' Lewis-Potter 94' Wissa

Bryan Mbeumo scored twice as Brentford finally secured their long-awaited first away league win of the season.

Kevin Schade put them ahead before Mbeumo’s second-half double and late goals from Keane Lewis-Potter and Yoane Wissa rounded off an emphatic victory on the south coast.

It moved Brentford up to 10th in the table.

Mikkel Damsgaard was the creator of Schade’s early opener, winning the ball and sliding it through to the German, who cleverly sent a first-time flick with the outside of the boot beyond keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Bees twice went close to scoring again before half-time, with Ramsdale denying Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard heading Mathias Jensen’s free-kick against the bar.

Brentford thought they had doubled their lead in the second half Sepp van den Berg headed into the net.

However, after a VAR check, referee Stuart Atwell viewed the pitchside monitor and decided that Wissa had fouled Jan Bednarek, so the goal was disallowed.

But there was no let-off for bottom side Southampton when Mbeumo delightfully exchanged passes with Wissa and fired into the roof of the net.

And after Paul Onuachu tripped Van den Berg, Mbeumo calmly converted the resulting penalty.

Mbeumo then turned provider, teeing up Lewis-Potter to thump in the fourth, before Wissa netted after Yukinari Sugawara’s poor header.

Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard (Yarmoliuk 81), Jensen (Janelt 71), Damsgaard, Mbuemo, Wissa, Schade (Maghoma 81).

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Meghoma, Konak, Kim, Yogane, Arthur.







