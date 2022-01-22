Brentford suffer fourth consecutive defeat

Brentford 1 Wolves 2 48' Moutinho 71' Toney 78' Neves

Boss Thomas Frank was red-carded after the final whistle, having watched his Brentford side suffer a fourth consecutive league defeat – in a game which was halted during the first half due to a drone flying over the stadium.

A nasty clash of heads between Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry midway through the first half stopped play for a few minutes and forced both players off.

But after both were replaced the match was stopped again in bizarre circumstances when a drone was spotted flying above the Brentford Community Stadium, causing the referee to take both sets of players off the pitch for around 15 minutes.

After a goalless first half, a further delay at the start of the second half followed due to a problem with the referee’s technology.

But when the half did eventually start, Wolves struck on 48 minutes through Joao Moutinho, who played a one-two with Nelson Semedo before firing past Jonas Lossl with the outside of his boot.

Wolves thought they were down to 10 men when Toti Gomes was shown a red for a lunge on Kristoffer Ajer, but after looking at the monitor, referee Peter Bankes downgraded it to a yellow.

From the resulting free-kick, however, Bryan Mbeumo chipped a ball to the back post where Ivan Toney volleyed into the bottom corner unmarked.

Wolves re-took the lead on 78 minutes when Ruben Neves was given space on the edge of the box to bend a strike inside of the near post and past Lossl.

A clash between both sets of players followed after the final whistle had been blown, with Frank given his marching orders for confronting the referee.

Brentford: Lossl, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos (Ghoddos), Jensen (Baptiste, Forss), Norgaard, Janelt, Henry (Roerslev, Wissa), Mbeumo, Toney







