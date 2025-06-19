Brentford snap up Preston youngster Mawene

Brentford have signed teenage midfielder Theo Mawene from Preston.

The 17-year-old, who will initially play for the club’s B team, made two senior appearances for Preston.

“We have been tracking Theo for a while and are delighted finally that he will be joining us when we return for pre-season,” said Brentford’s B-team head coach Neil MacFarlane.

“He is a player with a lot of quality and potential at the top end of the pitch. He will add to the creativity already in the squad and with his terrific attitude will complement our culture as we look to keep improving on last season.”