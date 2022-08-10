Brentford seal signing of midfielder Damsgaard

Mikkel Damsgaard has completed his move to Brentford.

The Bees recently had a £16.7m bid accepted by Sampdoria for the Danish playmaker, who has signed a five-year contract.

Damsgaard becomes Brentford’s fifth summer signing following the additions of Keane Lewis-Potter, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee and Thomas Strakosha.

The 22-year-old played just 11 times in Serie A last season due to injury problems which sidelined him from October until March.

He was a key part of the Denmark side which made the semi-finals of the European Championships last summer, scoring against England.

“Mikkel is, in my opinion, another classic Brentford signing,” head coach Thomas Frank told club website.

“He is a young player with big potential to develop further. We know we can help Mikkel reach his highest level, we have the staff here that have experience in doing that and we are looking forward to working with him.”







