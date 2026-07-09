Brentford complete signing of striker Wilson

Brentford have completed the signing of former England striker Callum Wilson.

The 34-year-old has been signed on a free transfer and has penned an initial one-year deal.

He left West Ham following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Wilson is being brought in to provide competition for Brazil international striker Igor Thiago.

The club are adamant that Thiago is not for sale, despite recent reports claiming that offers of up to £90m could tempt the Bees into a sale.

Wilson, who has played for England nine times, has also had spells Newcastle and Bournemouth.

“Callum is someone that everyone will be familiar with; he has been a Premier League goalscorer for such a long time,” Brentford head coach Keith Andrews told the club website.

“He gives us more options in that area of the pitch, and will help Igor Thiago and Kaye Furo with the experience that he has.

“He’s just got that nous to score goals, as well as that experience around the training ground.

“This is another really good signing for us.”