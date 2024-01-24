Brentford set to sign Iceland keeper Valdimarsson

Brentford are set to complete the signing of Icelandic goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson.

The 22-year-old will join from Swedish club Elfsborg and will provide competition for Mark Flekken, who has struggled since his £11 million signing from Freiburg in the summer.







Valdimarsson has arrived in London to undergo a medical and will become the Bees third signing of the January transfer window along with Sergio Reguilon and Turkish teenager Yunus Emre Konak.







