Brentford are set to complete a deal to sign Iran forward Samman Ghoddos.

The Sweden-born 27-year-old is joining the Bees on a season-long loan from French club Amiens with a view to a permanent move.







He was close to joining Brentford last year but the transfer fell through.

This time Brentford are going ahead with the signing – regardless of whether they sell Said Benrahma.