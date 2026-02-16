Brentford scrape past non-League Macclesfield in FA Cup

Macclesfield 0

Brentford 1

Heathcote (OG, 70)





Brentford needed an own goal to edge past non-League Macclesfield and reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The sixth-tier side, who sensationally beat holders Crystal Palace in the previous round, produced another hugely impressive display and gave the Bees major problems, especially in the first half.

But they faded after the interval and were undone when PE teacher Sam Heathcote headed Aaron Hickey’s cross into his own net.

Brentford, who will be away to West Ham in the next round, had two major let-offs during a first half in which the part-timers put them under sustained pressure.

Macclesfield captain Paul Dawson headed over and an unmarked Luke Duffy also missed the target.



Brentford: Valdimarsson; Kayode, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey; Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Jensen; Donovan (Bentt 94), Furo (Ouattara 71), Nelson (Lewis-Potter 61).

Subs not used: Balcombe, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry, Shield, Stephenson