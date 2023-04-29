Brentford score late goals to beat Forest

Brentford 2 Nottm Forest 1 45' Danilo 82' Toney 90' Dasilva

Late goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva clinched victory for Brentford.

Toney’s 82nd-minute free-kick looked to salvaged a point against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, who had taken the lead through Danilo on the stroke of half-time before Dasilva struck in the final minute.

In a low-quality game of few chances, Brentford woke up after Toney’s goal, with Aaron Hickey firing just wide before substitute Dasilva brushed past a weak Renan Lodi challenge and saw his shot sneak inside of Kellor Navas’s near post.

Prior to Toney’s goal Brentford had created little, with Forest easily dealing with their direct approach.

Toney’s free-kick from just outside the box sneaked through the Forest wall, with Navas reacting late to push the ball onto the post before it hit his body and rolled into the net.

Forest had taken the lead in stoppage time before the break after Brentford failed to deal with a long throw and a Morgan Gibbs-White shot deflected to Brazilian midfielder Danilo, who fired into the roof of the net.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry (Wissa 60); Janelt (Onyeka , Damsgaard (Dasilva 60), Jensen (Baptiste 71), Schade (Ghoddos 77), Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Dasilva, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Roerslev, Stevens, Baptiste.

