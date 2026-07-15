Brentford return to two-year kit cycle and freeze prices

Brentford fans will not have to shell out for a new home shirt next summer, with the club confirming they are going back to keeping their home kit for two seasons.

The Bees have used two-year kit cycles regularly in recent years to help keep costs down for supporters, and they have also frozen shirt prices for the upcoming 2026/27 campaign. The newly launched strip will be worn for both this season and 2027/28.

The shirt features recruitment brand Indeed as the new front-of-shirt sponsor, while Cazoo remains on board as the sleeve sponsor.

There is also a nod to the club’s past on the design, with a beehive detail printed on the back of the neck in tribute to the old quadrant badge used between 1993 and 2017.