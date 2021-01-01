Brentford and QPR matches off after opponents’ Covid-19 outbreaks

Brentford and QPR’s matches on Saturday have both been called off because of apparent Covid-19 outbreaks among their respective opponents’ squads.

Brentford were scheduled to play at home to Bristol City, while Rangers were preparing for a visit to face Luton Town.

Symptoms in the City squad were reported on New Year’s Day but the testing laboratory was closed, meaning it has not been possible to conduct Covid-19 tests. Meanwhile, a number of the Luton camp have tested positive for the virus.

The EFL say they will conduct investigations into the circumstances which led to both postponements.