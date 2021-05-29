Brentford in Premier League after Wembley triumph

Brentford 2 Swansea 0 10' Toney (pen) 20' Marcondes

Brentford will play top-flight football for the first time since 1947 after winning a one-sided Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The Bees, beaten in all nine of their previous play-off campaigns – including last season’s final against Fulham – scored twice in the opening 20 minutes.







Ivan Toney gave them a dream start with an early penalty – his 11th goal from the spot this season – and Emiliano Marcondes doubled the lead.

Swansea were totally outplayed – and were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when Jay Fulton was sent off for a challenge on Mathias Jensen.

The opening goal came after Bryan Mbeumo was brought down by keeper Freedie Woodman after being found by Sergi Canos’ brilliant pass.

Toney calmly tucked away the resulting penalty and a Brentford counter-attack led to Marcondes putting them in control.

Mbeumo led the charge and found Mads Roerslev, who served up a fine ball to Marcondes and the Dane gave Woodman no chance with an emphatic finish.

Brentford almost made it three when Toney’s stunning volley struck the underside of the bar.

Swansea were better after the interval and Andre Ayew almost pulled a goal back when he headed Connor Roberts’ cross wide of the target.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Jansson (Reid 79), Pinnock, Roerslev, Jensen, Janelt (Ghoddos 74), Canos (Forss 74), Marcondes (Bidstrup 90), Toney, Mbeumo

Subs not used: Daniels, Goode, Norgaard, Fosu, Stevens.







