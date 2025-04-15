Brentford owner Benham buys Spanish club

Brentford owner Matthew Benham has completed a purchase of Spanish third division side Mérida AD.

The acquisition by Best Intentions Analytics, Brentford’s holding company, means a multi-club model has been re-restablished – Benham owned both the Bees and Midtjylland prior to the Danish outfit being sold in 2023.

Brentford chairman Cliff Crown is becoming Merida’s club president, while Bees directors Nity Raj and Phil Whall will also be joining the Merida board. They will all maintain their Brentford roles.

“It is a great honour to be part of Mérida, a historic team not only in the region, but also in Spanish football,” said Crown.

“The project at Mérida will continue on the same basis as it is currently, maintaining the foundations of the great work that has been carried out so far.

“This was another key factor in our decision to commit to this club, along with the fact that it has been run on a sound financial footing.”







