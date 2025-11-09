Brentford v Newcastle player ratings
Brentford continued their good home form with a deserved comeback victory against Newcastle. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.
Caoimhin Kelleher: 6
Hardly had anything to do. Will perhaps feel he could have closed the angle down quicker when Harvey Barnes scored the game’s opening goal.
Michael Kayode: 7
His long throws caused plenty of problems for the Newcastle defence throughout, and he contributes plenty in open play as well – both when attacking and defending.
Nathan Collins: 6
A few moments of uncertainty early on, including a loose touch here and there. Improved as the game progressed.
Sepp Van den Berg: 7
Dovetailed well with Collins to keep Nick Woltemade very quiet. Almost grabbed himself a late goal as well.
Aaron Hickey: 7
Was assured defensively and also had a couple of decent efforts at goal. A strong showing on his latest return from injury.
Jordan Henderson: 6
Not at his most influential but still complemented midfield partner Yehor Yarmoliuk nicely.
Yehor Yarmoliuk: 7
Battled excellently against a strong Newcastle midfield. Finished with five tackles, which was more than any other player on the pitch.
Dango Ouattara: 8
Final ball was not always perfect but he gave Dan Burn a torrid time. Was Brentford’s most dangerous attacker throughout, earning the penalty which ultimately decided the game.
Mikkel Damsgaard: 6
Was never likely to dominate in what was a physical game, but still offered glimpses of his quality around the Newcastle penalty area.
Kevin Schade: 7
His powerful header deservedly put Brentford level. Was otherwise relatively quiet as Ouattara stole the show on the opposite flank.
Igor Thiago: 8
Two simple goals – a penalty and a close-range finish – but he also helped the Bees attack flow with great hold-up play. Only Erling Haaland has more goals than Thiago in the Premier League this season.
Rico Henry: 7
Made a vital clearance underneath his own crossbar to deny Anthony Elanga a certain goal.
Vitaly Janelt: 6
Helped shore up midfield in the closing stages to ensure Brentford retained their lead.
Mathias Jensen: 6
Was similarly diligent. Regularly adds creativity off the bench.