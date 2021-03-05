Brentford match off after Covid outbreak at Rotherham





Brentford’s game against Rotherham on Saturday has been postponed because of positive Covid-19 tests in the Millers camp.

The fixture has been rescheduled for Tuesday 27 April, kick-off 7pm.

An EFL statement read: “Rotherham informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture following recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.

“The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.”







