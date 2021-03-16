Brentford lose two-goal lead in draw at Derby

Derby 2 Brentford 2 8' Toney (pen) 23' Canos 47' Gregory 86' Sibley

Brentford dropped vital points in their promotion push as they threw away a two-goal lead at Pride Park.

The Bees produced a brilliant first-half performance and led thanks to Ivan Toney’s 27th goal of the season – a penalty – and a Sergi Canos strike, and could have been further ahead.







But the second half was a different story after Lee Gregory – one of three half-time substitutes – pulled a goal back within 90 seconds of the restart.

Wayne Rooney’s Rams pushed the Bees back, and although David Raya brilliantly denied Gregory a second from point-blank range, another substitute. Louie Sibley, curled home a brilliant late equaliser.

As in Friday’s 1-0 win at Blackburn, Brentford took the lead with an early penalty.

Toney maintained his 100% record from the spot when he sent Kelle Roos the wrong way, after Lee Buchanan had fouled Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo wasted a great chance of a second when he dragged Mathias Jensen’s pass wide of the near post, but the French winger and Toney then set up Canos to curl in a low shot from the edge of the area.

Derby weren’t in the game at that stage, but Rooney rang the changes and that altered the course of the match.

Brentford did have their moments in the second half and Mbeumo forced a save out of Roos.

It was a notable night for Pontus Jansson, who made his first appearance of 2021 following ankle surgery, but his comeback was overshadowed by the result.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Sorensen, Jansson, Reid, Norgaard (Forss 89), Janelt, Jensen (Ghoddos 71), Canos (Fosu 71), Mbeumo (Roerslev 85), Toney.









