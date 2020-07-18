Brentford lose at Stoke and must rely on QPR
Brentford suffered a potentially disastrous defeat in the battle for promotion.
Second-placed West Bromwich Albion losing on Friday evening meant winning their final two games would have taken the Bees up – and their superior goal difference means four points would almost certainly have been enough.
But Thomas Frank side, having won eight matches in a row, were beaten by a Stoke team whose win means Leeds are champions.
Lee Gregory’s goal seven minutes before half-time proved decisive.
Gregory tapped in after keeper David Raya had parried Sam Clucas’ long-range shot.
Ethan Pinnock almost scored an injury-time equaliser but his strike was tipped away by keeper Adam Davies.
The result means a win for West Brom against QPR next week would take them up and send Brentford – and Fulham – into the play-offs.
Brentford are at home to Barnsley and must hope Albion slip up again.