Brentford lose at Stoke and must rely on QPR

Stoke 1 Brentford 0 38' Gregory

Brentford suffered a potentially disastrous defeat in the battle for promotion.

Second-placed West Bromwich Albion losing on Friday evening meant winning their final two games would have taken the Bees up – and their superior goal difference means four points would almost certainly have been enough.







But Thomas Frank side, having won eight matches in a row, were beaten by a Stoke team whose win means Leeds are champions.

Lee Gregory’s goal seven minutes before half-time proved decisive.

Gregory tapped in after keeper David Raya had parried Sam Clucas’ long-range shot.

Ethan Pinnock almost scored an injury-time equaliser but his strike was tipped away by keeper Adam Davies.

The result means a win for West Brom against QPR next week would take them up and send Brentford – and Fulham – into the play-offs.

Brentford are at home to Barnsley and must hope Albion slip up again.







