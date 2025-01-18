Brentford v Liverpool player ratings

A late double from Darwin Nunez goal condemned Brentford to defeat against Liverpool. Here’s how we rated each Bees player.

Mark Flekken: 7

Was ever alert to Liverpool’s consistent attacking threat. Made a couple of smart saves from Luis Diaz and a calm performance in general under real pressure. Could not be faulted for either Liverpool goal.

Sepp Van Den Berg: 6

Playing against his former club, was called into regular rearguard action as Liverpool laid extra siege to the Brentford goal at the start of the second half. Minimised the pacey threat of Diaz.

Nathan Collins: 6

Worked well alongside Van den Berg at the heart of defence as Brentford’s concentration levels needed to be high in a game the visitors dominated. Very unfortunate when Darwin Nunez eluded him to net the first of Liverpool’s two late goals.

Keane Lewis-Potter: 7

Occasionally slack with marking when Liverpool were delivering crosses and pressing for an opening goal. Kept busy by Mohamed Salah with Arne’s Slot’s men dominant for long spells.

Mads Roerslev: 5

A difficult afternoon for the Dane, who struggled to impose himself. Booked for a cynical foul on Cody Gakpo with Liverpool dominant after the interval. Outfoxed by Nunez’s movement for Liverpool’s second goal in stoppage time.

Christian Norgaard: 7

Should have done better with a 23rd-minute header when unmarked from a free-kick, when Brentford briefly asserted themselves. Helped the hosts organise, particularly across the second half.

c99ynxlkzelo

Yehor Yarmoliuk: 6

Tried to help the Bees forwards and ease the pressure. However, the midfielder could not get the better of Liverpool enforcer Ibrahima Konate. Helped the defence in the second half, clearing regular Reds danger until the late brace.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 6

Another Brentford player who put in a tireless shift. Lacked his usual craft but an ever-increasing influence for boss Thomas Frank.

Vitaly Janelt: 7

Helped curb counterpart Dominik Szoboszlai in the first half. Enjoyed a good battle with the Liverpool playmaker before being replaced in the second half.

Yoane Wissa: 6

A tough afternoon for the in-form striker, sandwiched between Virgil Van Dijk and Konate. Lacked any sustained service due to Liverpool’s territorial dominance until a late shot which tested keeper Alisson Becker.

Bryan Mbeumo: 6

Kept Reds skipper Van Dijk occupied early on with his pace going forward. Had a trio of decent shots saved by Becker, with the Bees forced to operate on the counter-attack throughout. Like Wissa, suffered from a dearth of assistance as the Bees were tasked with ultra-defensive duties.

Kevin Schade: 6

Came on for Janelt after 65 minutes to add some pace to Brentford’s occasional forays. Brought out a save from Becker during a rare Brentford raid in the latter stages.







