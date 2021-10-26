Brentford keeper Raya out for months with knee injury

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya faces up to five months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Raya, 26, was hurt in a collision with Leicester’s Ayoze Pérez in Sunday’s Premier League match.







Neil Greig, Brentford’s head of medical told the club website: “David has unfortunately sustained an injury to the posterior cruciate Ligament in his left knee.

“The issue will require a prolonged period of time to heal and for David to then regain function and strength around the joint.

“Positively, this type of injury usually heals well without the need for surgery. David has already begun using a brace specifically designed to aid this process.

“We anticipate the recovery period for an injury like this to be somewhere between four and five months, which will enable David to be back to his previous high levels well before the end of the season.”







