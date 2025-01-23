Brentford keeper Balcombe makes ninth loan move

Goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe has joined Motherwell on loan from Brentford until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old spent the first half of the campaign in Scotland, on loan at St Mirren, making 26 appearances, and will again be playing north of the border.

It is the ninth loan move of Balcombe’s career.

He has also previously been at Boreham Wood, Doncaster, Burton, Bromley, Crawley, Bristol Rovers and Danish club Viborg.

“I’m delighted to make the move to Motherwell,” Balcombe said.

“One thing I noticed when I was playing for St Mirren was the competitiveness of the league and the atmosphere at most stadiums.

"This is a great opportunity for me to come back and do it again."








