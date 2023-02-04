Brentford easily brush aside Southampton

Brentford 3 Southampton 0 41' Mee 44' Mbeumo 80' Jensen

Brentford continued their brilliant season with a comfortable win over bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

Goals in final four minutes of the first half from Ben Mee and Byran Mbeumo gave the home side full control of a game they dominated from the opening whistle. Mathias Jensen added a late third.







Yoane Wissa hit the Saints bar with the goal at his mercy for the first real chance of the game and Ivan Toney was denied a certain goal by a fine Mohammed Salisu tackle.

Brentford had to wait until the 41st minute for their opening goal when Mee rose bravely between two Southampton defenders to head home Mbeumo’s high, hanging cross.

Mbeumo made it two on the stroke of half-time after Josh Dasilva’s brilliant pass caught out Saints defender James Bree, and Wissa’s low cross was fired in by the Cameroon international.

Toney went close to adding a third goal midway through the second half but his shot on the turn was blocked on the line by Salisu.

Southampton veteran Theo Walcott went closest to scoring for the visitors when he nodded over the advancing David Raya, but the ball bounced just wide of the goal.

Jensen then added some extra gloss to the scoreline 10 minutes from time when Rico Henry’s cross found him unmarked in the box and the Danish midfielder glanced past Gavin Bazunu.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey (Roerslev 60), Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Jensen (Damsgaard 81), Norgaard, Dasilva (Janelt 60), Wissa (Schade (73), Mbeumo (Zanke 80), Toney. Subs not used: Cox, Ajer, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter.







