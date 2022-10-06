Brentford duo to miss Newcastle game but Pinnock could return

Brentford will be without skipper Pontus Jansson and club-record signing Keane Lewis-Potter for Saturday’s trip to Newcastle, but could welcome back Ethan Pinnock to the side for the first time this season.

Jansson sustained a hamstring injury in the goalless draw against Bournemouth last weekend, with boss Thomas Frank unsure of how long he will be out for.

Lewis-Potter has missed the past two games with a ligament injury in his foot, but is closing in on a return to action.







Pinnock, meanwhile, has been out for the entire campaign with a knee problem but has returned to fitness and is available for selection for Saturday.

“Pontus has got a hamstring injury. We don’t know how long it will be, but he will be out for Saturday,” Frank said.

“Sergi Canos was not in the last squad but he will be available for selection for Saturday.

“Ethan is fully available and an option. Of course, I have to take a decision. He will lack a bit of sharpness, but he’s fit.

“He’s been fit the last couple of weeks. The fitness is not an issue, but it’s that sharpness we’re looking to every session.

“I need to find out who is playing next to Ben Mee in that back four. Whether it will be Kristoffer (Ajer), I think he’s been looking good, Ethan, and I think Zanka also helped us when he stepped in there.”

“Keane is getting better. He’s been out running on the grass which is promising.

“He’s not training with the squad but he’s been out running and he looked good. It’s good to have him out there, so hopefully he can be involved soon. But now will be too soon.”

Midfielder Christian Norgaard is still out longer term with an Achilles problem, however, though Frank is hoping to welcome him back before the World Cup break in November.







