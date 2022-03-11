Brentford duo passed fit for Burnley game

Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer are both fit to play for Brentford against Burnley on Saturday after recovering from knocks picked up in the victory over Norwich.

Norgaard was brought off in the 59th minute of the 4-1 win, while Ajer was replaced with 15 minutes remaining – but both are in contention to start as the Bees host 18th-placed Burnley.

Meanwhile, boss Thomas Frank expects Christian Eriksen will start the match, having recently played his first 90 minutes since signing for the club.







“Christian Norgaard and Kris Ajer are ready to play. Everybody is ready,” Frank said.

“I would say (Christian Eriksen will start). He did well and I still believe there is more to come from him.

“We are facing a Burnley team that are very strong, very solid, and very difficult to break down.

They attack every game with all their strengths, so it will be a big battle.

“Hopefully we can produce a big performance tomorrow and get a home win. I think we were close against Crystal Palace and we all know what happened against Newcastle United. I am convinced that we will produce a good performance.”







