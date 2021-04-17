Brentford drop more points in draw with Millwall

Brentford 0 Millwall 0

Brentford missed a great opportunity to close the gap on Watford in the automatic promotion places, as they were held to their second successive home goalless draw.

The Bees stuck to the new formation which romped to a 5-0 win at Preston last Saturday, but lacked the sharpness they showed at Deepdale and only had one on-target effort in the entire match – an Ethan Pinnock header at a corner.

Marcus Forss also came close after wriggling through the Millwall defence but then shooting into the side netting from eight yards out in the 49th minute.

The Lions also only had one shot on target, with Scott Malone, who had fired over early on, forcing David Raya into a save at his near post in the 25th minute.

If Brentford had won, they would have cut the gap to Watford, who lost at local rivals Luton, to six points with a game in hand and a home match against the Hornets to come in a fortnight, but instead they are now eight points adrift.

On the positive side, the result stretched the Bees’ unbeaten run to seven games and they only need six more points to guarantee their place in the top six.

Brentford: Raya, Jansson, Norgaard, Pinnock, Roerslev (Canos 70), Janelt, Jensen (Ghoddos 70), Mbeumo, Fosu (Marcondes 74), Forss, Toney.







