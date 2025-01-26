Brentford deserved their ‘big three points’ – Frank

Thomas Frank felt Brentford fully deserved their win at Crystal Palace.

Bryan Mbeumo’s retaken penalty and Kevin Schade’s header put the visitors in control but they came under late pressure after Romain Esse pulled a goal back.

Bees boss Frank declared: “It’s a big three points…against a very good team that I like and I admire a lot, under very difficult circumstances.

“I think, except that (Palace) goal, we gave more or less nothing away against a very tricky and good front three.

“So, pleased with the good, solid away performance and I think it’s a fair win in the end.”

Mbeumo hit the post with his first spot-kick but made no mistake when a retake was ordered after VAR spotted an encroachment by Palace’s former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi.

“He did exactly the same as he’s doing for every single penalty and he knows that’s what he needs to do in the future,” said Frank.







