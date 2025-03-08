Brentford denied ‘blatant penalty’, says Frank

Thomas Frank insisted Brentford should have been awarded a second-half penalty in their defeat by Aston Villa.

With Brentford a goal down to a strike from former Bee Ollie Watkins, Villa’s on-loan Chelsea defender Axel Disasi appeared to take out Kevin Schade in the penalty area.

The Premier League released a statement during the game explaining that no spot-kick was awarded because Villa’s Matty Cash had got to the ball first.

Bees Frank said: “I think it’s a blatant penalty. Disasi’s clearly taken him out. As far as I know you’re not allowed to do that.

“I understand that (the explanation) a little bit but you’re not allowed to take the player out afterwards so that’s why I don’t understand it.

“I know there’s a lot of grey areas so it’s not easy, but I still think he took him out.”

Brentford are now without a win in eight consecutive home games.

They struggled to create chances against Unai Emery’s side for the most part, with Keane Lewis-Potter coming closest to scoring when he struck the post.

“An even first half, no-one could open the game,” Frank said.

“Villa go 1-0 up through a deflected shot that caught Mark [Flekken] out.

“From there I think we were on top and tried everything.”







