Brentford defender Mee ruled out for rest of the season

Brentford defender Ben Mee has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken ankle.

Mee suffered the injury during the 4-2 defeat at West Ham on Monday and joins Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Bryan Mbeumo. Kevin Schade and Ethan Pinnock on the club’s injured list.







“Ben Mee is out for rest of the season, which means our entire back four from last season is out,” boss Thomas Frank said.

“It continues the theme of the season for us with injuries. If you look at key players, I think we have potentially seven starters currently injured.

“We have a good squad and good players, but it’s the depth in certain positions that makes it more tough.”

Brentford face Chelsea on Saturday and will be looking to complete a double over the Blues.

But both goalscorers in their 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in October, Mbeumo and Pinnock, are unavailable.

“That’s life. It is up to me and the players to find a way out of it, and we will. We are ready to fight,” Frank added.







