Brentford considering bringing Reguilon back from Spurs

Brentford are considering bringing Sergio Reguilon back to the club from Tottenham in an attempt to ease their defensive injury crisis.

The Spanish left-back, who spent the second half of last season on loan with the Bees, has made just one brief substitute appearance for Spurs this term, in the Carabao Cup.

Thomas Frank’s side have been without first-choice full-backs Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey and lost defenders Ethan Pinnock and Sepp van den Berg to hamstring and groin injuries respectively in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Newcastle.

Centre-back Kristoffer Ajer and winger Keane Lewis-Potter have been forced to fill in at full-back this season and boss Frank admitted a move for Reguilon could be on the cards when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Frank said: “Regie is probably available and I loved working with him when he was here. He is a great player, so I will not close that down.

“There could be an opportunity to bring one player in, not necessarily Regie. But it depends on a few things and where Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey will be in a month’s time.”

Pinnock and Van den Berg will miss today’s game at home to Nottingham Forest, as will record signing Igor Thiago, who is sidelined with a knee joint infection, having spent the most of the season on the sidelines since his summer move from Brugge.

A frustrated Frank said: “Igor is very unlucky. The risk of getting a joint infection is very small but obviously when you are a Brentford player a 2% chance becomes a 98% chance.

“Sepp we hope is a minor problem. But with Ethan, it’s a hamstring, so it might be a longer one, we don’t know.”

Mathias Jensen is also out with a hamstring injury.







