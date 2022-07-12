Brentford confirm signing of Lewis-Potter on six-year deal

Embed from Getty Images

Brentford have completed the signing of Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter on a six-year deal with the option for a further year.

The 21-year-old scored 13 goals in all competitions and assisted four times for the Championship side last season and joins for a club-record fee.

“I am pleased that we have managed to sign one of the biggest young talents in the Championship,” head coach Thomas Frank said.

“We have a player who scores his goals by arriving in the box and attacking the last line.

“He gets in the position to convert the chances made for him. He is a flexible player, he can play both sides, as a striker and as a ten if we want to do that. He has a very good mentality.”

The Bees are also set to bring in goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer following his departure from Lazio.







