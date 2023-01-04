Brentford complete signing of Schade from Freiburg

Brentford have announced the signing of winger Kevin Schade from Freiburg on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.

The Bees say they “expect” to make the signing permanent in the summer for a club-record fee, with Schade set to sign a five-year deal.

“I think Kevin is a typical Brentford signing. He is a young, promising talent that we see a big potential in,” Brentford boss Thomas Frank told the club website.

“We have been following him for a while and we think he will suit our style of play.

“He can play anywhere across our front three positions. He could play for us on either wing or as the central striker. He has great pace and is very promising in the way he runs behind defences.”







