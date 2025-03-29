Brentford captain Norgaard signs new contract

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard has signed a new two-year deal.

The Denmark international midfielder, 31, is now under contract until the summer of 2027.

Norgaard’s contract was due to expire this summer and Bees boss Thomas Frank said it was a “no-brainer” to extend his stay at the club.

Frank added: “Christian has been an integral part of the fantastic journey we have been on these past six years. He is our club captain and one of our most important players.”

Norgaard was signed in 2019 following a brief spell with Italian club Fiorentina. He signed a four-year deal the following year after an impressive first season in English football.

He then played a key role in Brentford winning promotion to the Premier League and subsequently becoming established in the top flight.

Norgaard has made 25 league appearances this season, scoring four goals.







