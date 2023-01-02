Brentford ‘can beat any team in the world’ – Frank

Thomas Frank declared that Brentford “can beat any team in the world” after their deserved victory over Liverpool.

An own goal from Ibrahima Konate, followed by a header by Yoane Wissa and a late strike on the counter-attack from Bryan Mbeumo, earned a 3-1 win.

The Bees are now seventh in the Premier League, two points behind Liverpool, after beginning the year in style.

And they did so without injured top scorer Ivan Toney.







“These players keep impressing me, with their mentality, effort and power as a group,”said Bees head coach Frank.

“It shouldn’t be possible for Brentford to beat (Manchester) City away and beat Liverpool at home. The players have confidence they can beat any team in the world.

“I hope the fans dream big and hope the players do as well.”

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp joined the ranks of those who admire the work Frank is doing at Brentford.

“He is not only a great coach but he is a nice guy,” said the disappointed Liverpool manager.

“We don’t always agree on the sidelines but I respect the work he does a lot. He is doing a fantastic job at Brentford.”

