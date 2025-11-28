Brentford boss hoping Thiago gets Brazil call-up

Keith Andrews hopes Brentford striker Igor Thiago realises his “big dream” of playing for Brazil.

Igor, 24, has impressed this season, scoring 10 goals and establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League.

And Bees head coach Andrews would like to see him get a call-up from Brazil’s former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti:

“He’s a joy to coach and be around. He savours every second he’s on the grass and in the games he’s a real competitor,” said Andrews.

Igor appears to be very much on Brazil’s radar and in with a chance of representing his country.

Andrews explained: “There’s been contact from Brazil. They’re very aware of his qualities and it’s a big dream for him.

“So hopefully we can work together to one day make that happen. It’s an aspiration of Thiago to play for the national team.”