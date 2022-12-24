Brentford boss Frank pens new deal

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2027.

Frank took over as boss in 2018 and guided the club to promotion to the top flight in 2021 followed by a 13th-placed finish in the club’s first ever Premier League season.

He had previously extended his deal at the start of this year until 2025 but has now added an extra two years to his contract.

“I’m looking forward to, hopefully, continuing the progress and creating more magic moments,” Frank told the club’s website.

“I have been here six years in total, which is a long time in modern football, and I’d like to say thank you to the fans for the support you give us – the players, the staff, everyone involved with the club.”







