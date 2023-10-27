Brentford boss Frank fearful of Chelsea attacking options

Brentford boss Thomas Frank fears Chelsea’s attacking options boasts the talent to end his side’s fine run of recent results at Stamford Bridge.

The Bees have been victorious on their last two visits, but with Mauricio Pochettino’s side picking up seven points from their last three games after a poor start to the season, Frank admitted his side face a tough task making it a hat-trick of wins in SW6.







“Chelsea look really promising,” Frank said.

“The players they have are very high quality, the talent and potential in the squad is extremely exciting.

“I can see the team competing in two years’ time or maybe earlier, depending on how the development goes.

“In the midfield, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernández are two fantastic players and Conor Gallagher is a Chelsea player who is doing very well.

“Up front, Raheem Sterling is probably in his best age and is getting back to his high level. He has been the most dangerous player for Chelsea this season.

“[Nicolas] Jackson is young and exciting, [Mykhailo] Mudryk is fantastic player. Cole Palmer, fantastic player.

“Going forward there is so much potential and so much strength. It’s a very good team we’re playing.”

Frank is likely to keep faith with the side that brushed aside Burnley last week to end a run of eight games without a win but Frank said former record signing Keane Lewis-Potter will again miss out due to a calf problem.

“Keane will have another scan next week, he will hopefully train on the grass in a weeks’ time,” he said.

Mikel Damsgaard, Shandon Baptiste, Kevin Schade and Josh Dasilva are all still sidelined with injury.







