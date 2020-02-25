Brentford beaten by strugglers Luton

Luton 2 Brentford 1

Luton climbed off the bottom of the table with a shock win over Brentford.

The Bees couldn’t deal with set pieces and Luton capitalised as a Shandon Baptiste own goal and Martin Cranie strike put them two up at the break.

Ollie Watkins converted a Mads Roerslev cross late in the second half but Brentford fell to their first defeat in six games.

Luton opened the scoring when Luke Berry’s free-kick from wide on the right came off Baptiste, while Cranie scored on the stroke of half-time after keeper David Raya failed to deal with another cross from the right.

Said Benrahma twice came close and Christian Norgaard was unlucky with an effort from the edge of the box. But it was a night to forget for boss Thomas Frank and his side.

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Roerslev, Pinnock, Dalsgaard, Henry; Baptiste (Valencia 72), Norgaard (Marcondes 63), Da Silva; Mbeumo (Fosu 63), Benrahma, Watkins.







