Brentford beaten by stoppage-time Nunez double

Brentford 0 Liverpool 2 91' Nunez 93' Nunez

Thomas Frank’s side kept the league leaders at arm’s length for much of the contest but substitute Nunez proved the match-winner as he struck twice in stoppage time.

The Bees had chances to earn just a second-ever Premier League win against the Reds but Bryan Mbeumo endured an uncharacteristically wasteful day in front of goal.

Brentford started with the same enthusiasm that saw them come from two goals down to draw with Manchester City on Tuesday, with Mbeumo giving Kostas Tsmikas plenty of problems.

The home side were unfortunate not to go ahead after five minutes when a move involving Mbeumo ended with Mads Roerslev’s cross only just evading the outstretched leg of Mikkel Damsgaard.

But Arne Slot’s side were well on top by the time the interval came around.

Dominik Szoboszlai struck the top of the crossbar with a powerful effort from distance before Cody Gakpo managed to steer wide from close-range with the goal at his mercy.

Their dominance continued into the second half, with Mark Flekken getting down well to his right to keep out a Luis Diaz effort.

However, Brentford still carried a threat of their own. Mbeumo twice found the gloves of Alisson from good positions before Yoane Wissa followed suit in the final ten minutes.

And that allowed Nunez to win the game after coming on from the bench, as he first tapped home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross before following it up with a powerful finish at the end of a breakaway.

Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard (Jensen 80), Norgaard, Janelt (Schade 66), Yarmoliuk, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Henry, Jensen, Carvalho, Mee, Konak, Maghoma, Ji-Soo







