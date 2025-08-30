Brentford beaten by last-gasp Sunderland goal

Sunderland 2 Le Fee (pen, 82′)

Isidor (90’+6)

Brentford 1 Thiago (77′)



Brentford suffered a painful defeat at the Stadium of Light, where Wilson Isidor’s header in the sixth minute of stoppage time secured a dramatic win for Sunderland.

Igor Thiago’s third goal of the season put the Bees ahead on 77 minutes, but Enzo Le Fee equalised with a penalty, before the home side snatched the points.

It was a hugely frustrating day for Brentford, who had a goal disallowed in the 21st minute.

Dango Ouattara netted after being set up by Nathan Collins’ pass, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR check for offside.

And in the second half, Kevin Schade’s penalty was saved by keeper Robin Roefs after Collins had been fouled by Reinildo Mandava.

Brentford eventually broke the deadlock when Thiago’s header from Frank Onyeka’s cross bounced in off the underside of the crossbar.

But Sunderland levelled when Le Fee converted the spot-kick after Rico Henry had fouled Habib Diarra, before Isidor headed in Granit Xhaka’s cross.

Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter (Henry 72); Henderson (Onyeka 71), Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard; Ouattara, Thiago, Schade (Carvalho 90)

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Ajer, Hickey, Jensen, Milambo, Pinnock.