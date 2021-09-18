Brentford beat Wolves for first Premier League away win

Wolves 0 Brentford 2 28' Toney (pen) 34' Mbeumo

First-half goals from Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo gave Brentford their first away win in the Premier League.

Toney netted from the penalty spot after being dragged to the ground by Fernando Marçal.

And Toney then turned provider, teeing up Mbeumo for a simple finish – the Frenchman’s first top-flight goal.

The Bees were reduced to 10 men on 65 minutes when Shandon Baptiste was sent off for a second yellow card following a foul on Francisco Trincão.

But they were largely comfortable – although Wolves almost equalised after Toney’s opener when Adama Traore’s strike thundered against the bar.

Brentford: Raya, Canos, Ajer, Jansson (Jorgensen 82) Pinnock, Canos (Onyeka 68), Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry (Roerslev 75), Mbeumo, Toney.







