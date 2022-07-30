Brentford beat Real Betis in pre-season friendly

Bryan Mbeumo scored the only goal of the game as Brentford beat Spanish side Real Betis in a pre-season friendly.

Mbeumo almost gave his side the lead on eight minutes after being slipped through on goal by Ivan Toney, only to be denied by a fine low save from Claudio Bravo.

But the forward did put Brentford ahead before half-time, firing a first-time strike past Bravo after being picked out by Rico Henry.

Real Betis should have found themselves level two minutes before the break when Luis Henrique fired over from a few yards out after William Carvalho had squared the ball to him.

Toney then went close to adding a second for Brentford shortly after the restart but could only fire into the side-netting from a tight angle after rounding the goalkeeper, before substitute Josh Dasilva shot straight at Bravo while in space inside the box.

Brentford get their Premier League campaign under way next Sunday with a trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey (Roerslev 63’), Jansson, Mee (Bech 75’), Henry (Ghoddos 75’), Janelt (Onyeka 75’), Norgaard (Dasilva 63’), Jensen (Lewis-Potter 63’), Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.







