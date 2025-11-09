Thiago’s double gives Brentford victory over Newcastle

Brentford 3

Schade (56′)

Thiago (pen 78′, 90’+5)

Schade (56′)Thiago (pen 78′, 90’+5) Newcastle 1

Barnes (27′)

Thiago Silva’s goals gave Brentford victory against 10-man Newcastle.

The Magpies led at half-time thanks to a strike from Harvey Barnes, before the hosts improved, hitting back with a header by Kevin Schade, before a double – including a penalty – from Thiago secured the points.

Keith Andrews’ side now sit in 12th place in the Premier League table, with a valuable six-point gap between them and the relegation zone ahead of the international break.

Newcastle, who had Dan Burn sent off in the second half, went ahead after 27 minutes, largely against the run of play.

Jacob Murphy started the move, swinging in an angled cross from the right which was touched on by Nick Woltemade into the path of Barnes. The winger kept his composure, eluding Aaron Hickey before drilling the ball underneath Brentford keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Bees began the second half brightly, in search of an equaliser, and keeper Nick Pope had to be alert to save a low shot from close range by Yehor Yarmoliuk.

They got their reward through an instinctive header by Schade with 56 minutes gone.

With Pope failing to deal with a troublesome long throw-in by Michael Kayode, Sven Botman’s clearance only fell into the path of Schade to nod home from around six yards out.

Then, in a moment of controversy, Brentford had a penalty claim ruled out when VAR judged Newcastle defender Dan Burn’s contact on Dango Ouattara to be insufficient.

Busy Pope then made a fantastic save to deny Thiago, who volleyed goalward from the edge of the penalty area, as the second half began to ebb and flow, with Barnes also going close with a long-range effort.

More controversy followed when Brentford were awarded a penalty.

Burn brought down Ouattara following a fine cross-field pass by Thiago – a foul which led to the former Fulham defender being red-carded. Thiago made no mistake from the spot.

Thiago ended the contest in added time. Taking advantage of sloppy defending from Malick Thiaw, the forward raced into the penalty area to slot the ball under Pope.

Brentford: Kelleher, Hickey (Henry 69), Van Den Berg, Collins, Henderson, Yarmoliuk (Janelt 84), Schade, Damsgaard (Jensen 84), Ouattara (Nelson 90+2), Kayode, Thiago.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Carvalho, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter.